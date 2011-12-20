DUBLIN Dec 20 Ireland's EBS Building Society said on Tuesday its finance director had left the group to pursue other opportunities following its merger with the much larger Allied Irish Banks (AIB).

Emer Finnan was appointed an executive director of EBS in July 2007 and became finance director in February 2010.

EBS became a division of state-controlled AIB earlier this year as part of government plans to shrink the sector in the aftermath of a devastating property crash.