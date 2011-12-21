(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Dec 21

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting at 0900 GMT with no agenda available yet.

ROMANIA TO RESTART NUCLEAR REACTOR ON WEDS-SOURCE

Romania is expected to restart its second 706 megawatt reactor at its sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda on the river Danube on Wednesday, an official at the plant said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS-Hungary rate hike strengthens forint

Hungary's central bank raised interest rates to defend the forint on Tuesday, sending it soaring against the euro, and the zloty posted a fifth consecutive day of gains after Moody's affirmed Poland's credit rating.

ROMANIA TO JOIN CEE POWER MARKET LINK PLAN

Romania will join an ongoing effort to link central European power markets as part of a step to one day integrate the region with western Europe, the Hungarian grid operator said on Tuesday.

2012 BUDGET

President Traian Basescu signed the decrees to approve Romania's 2012 budget that was voted in parliament last week.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

CORRUPTION CASE

Romania's supreme court sentenced senator Serban Mihailescu to a suspended one-year jail for corruption. Mihailescu is now part of UNPR, a small party that is part of the government coalition. Romania Libera, Page 2

