BRUSSELS Dec 21 Belgian property investment company Cofinimmo said on Wednesday that it had bought branches and offices of a French insurance company and sold an office park in Antwerp, Belgium.

Cofinimmo said in a statement that, in partnership with Fonciere Atland and the group MAAF, it had bought 285 branches and offices of MAAF, located in France, for a total investment of 107.6 million euros ($141 million).

The rental income was 7.86 million euros, subject to annual indexation, Cofinimmo said, with an initial net yield of 6.18 percent.

Fonciere Atland REIM will be in charge of the assets and property management, MAAF, an insurance company with 4 million members and customers, has agreed to carry out renovation and upgrading work.

Cofinimmo has set up a French company Cofinimur, which will hold 97.65 percent of the capital and voting rights, Fonciere Atland the rest. Cofinimur has issued 52 million euros of mandatory convertible bonds.

Cofinimmo also said it was selling the Citylink office park in Antwerp for 63.17 million euros to Mercator Verzekeringen NV, the office park's main tenant. Cofinimmo did not disclose the sale price. ($1 = 0.763 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)