The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday it was assessing the size of its stake in Repsol after the Spanish oil major came to the rescue of debt-laden shareholder Sacyr, a construction firm.

For full story, click:

SANTANDER, BBVA, CAIXABANK

Fitch Ratings downgraded on Tuesday its rating on Italy's biggest bank UniCredit SpA and threatened rating cuts on seven other Italian banks and several Spanish and French lenders following recent changes in its outlook on euro zone sovereign ratings.

For full story, click:

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on