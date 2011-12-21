ROME Dec 21 Italian banks tapped more than 110 billion euros ($143.5 billion) in the new European Central Bank's three-year loans on Wednesday, an Italian banking source told Reuters.

The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday drew demand for a massive 489 billion euros from 523 banks, raising hopes a credit crunch can be avoided and that the money could be used to buy Italian and Spanish bonds. [ID:nL6E7NL1OG]

($1 = 0.7664 euros)

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)

