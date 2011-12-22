Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT
The statistics office will publish retail sales and
unemployment data for November. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect sales to rise by 10.5 percent and unemployment at 12.0
percent. (0900)
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer, and Abacus Mining
will need to invest $795 million in their joint Canadian copper
and gold project Afton-Ajax, according to a feasibility study
cited by KGHM.
ICBC
China's largest lender plans to open a branch in Poland,
writes Rzeczpospolita, citing President Bronislaw Komorowski
during his visit to China.
EDF
The French energy group bought stakes in two Polish
utilities for 301 million euros ($392.7 million) from German
EnBW, writes Rzeczpospolita.
WARSAW BOURSE
The Warsaw stock exchange issued 5-year corporate bonds
worth 170 million zlotys ($49.97 million), with demand reaching
almost five times the figure, it said in a statement.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
($1 = 3.4021 Polish zlotys)