SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government on Wednesday
asked for a vote of confidence in the upper house to seal
approval of a 33-billion euro ($43 billion) austerity package.
An IMF monitoring mission to assess Italy's economy is
likely to take place in early 2012, an IMF spokesperson said on
Wednesday.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
More than a dozen Italian banks, including top lenders
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped 116
billion euros of new three-year loans offered by the European
Central Bank, nearly a quarter of the total, three sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
UniCredit will use cheap three-year ECB funding to boost
industry, company and family lending, its Managing Director
Roberto Nicastro said in an interview in La Stampa.
An Intesa Sanpaolo executive said in Il Sole 24 Ore that the
ECB's three-year loans can ease but not resolve tensions on the
cost of financing.
* FONDIARIA-SAI
A capital increase at Italy's largest motor insurer, which
could be decided by the board on Friday, would see the Ligresti
family's stake cut to 10-15 percent, from around 36 percent, Il
Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.
Il Messaggero said the capital increase could be for up to
750 million euros in an unsourced report.
EDISON, A2A
Edison's core Italian investors have raised the stakes for
handing control of Italy's No. 2 power generator to France's EDF
by calling on the French giant to give them all of
Edison's power-generating subsidiary Edipower.
ENEL GREEN POWER
A consortium 40 percent owned by EGP has received long-term
financing from the European Investment Bank to the tune of 260
million euros to build a group of wind farms in Portugal for an
installed capacity of 376 megawatts, EGP said on Wednesday.
* SNAM RETE GAS
European Central Bank board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi could
become the chairman of the gas network company when he leaves
the central bank shortly, La Stampa said in an unsourced report.
