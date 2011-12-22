BUCHAREST Dec 22 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Thursday.
CONFIDENCE VOTE
Romania's centrist coalition government faces a
parliamentary motion of no-confidence on Thursday over a plan to
hold municipal and national elections simultaneously late next
year. Debates are schedules to start at 0700 GMT.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania tenders 300 million lei ($90.92 million)in 10-year
treasury bonds.
ROMANIA RESTARTS SECOND CERNAVODA NUCLEAR UNIT
Romania restarted the second reactor at its sole nuclear
power plant in Cernavoda on the river Danube on Wednesday
morning after shutting it down for repairs at the start of the
week, operator Nuclearelectrica said.
CEE MARKETS-IMF RISK KNOCKS FORINT, CROWN FALLS AFTER CBANK
Hungary's forint was knocked on Wednesday by the possibility
of key talks with international lenders being derailed, while
the Czech crown also slid after the central bank kept interest
rates on hold.
($1 = 3.2997 Romanian lei)