BUCHAREST Dec 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

CONFIDENCE VOTE

Romania's centrist coalition government faces a parliamentary motion of no-confidence on Thursday over a plan to hold municipal and national elections simultaneously late next year. Debates are schedules to start at 0700 GMT.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 300 million lei ($90.92 million)in 10-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIA RESTARTS SECOND CERNAVODA NUCLEAR UNIT

Romania restarted the second reactor at its sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda on the river Danube on Wednesday morning after shutting it down for repairs at the start of the week, operator Nuclearelectrica said.

CEE MARKETS-IMF RISK KNOCKS FORINT, CROWN FALLS AFTER CBANK

Hungary's forint was knocked on Wednesday by the possibility of key talks with international lenders being derailed, while the Czech crown also slid after the central bank kept interest rates on hold.

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.2997 Romanian lei)