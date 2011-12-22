FRANKFURT Dec 22 The dangers facing Europe's financial system have continued to worsen, Europe's recently created super-watchdog, the European System Risk Board

(ESRB), said on Thursday, as it urged the euro zone to get its new rescue fund up and running.

The body, designed to give early warnings and one of Europe's flagship responses to the financial crisis, said the resilience of the financial system needed to be improved and called for banks to bolster their balance sheets but without slamming the brakes on lending.

"Strict implementation of EBA criteria to avoid a disorderly or excessive deleveraging process could support the supply of credit and the provision of financial services to the real economy."

"The core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9% should mainly be achieved through an increase in capital levels, also by restricting payouts," the ESRB said in a statement.

It went on to say the problems that have frozen interbank lending markets needed to be overcome and urged the euro zone to finalise agreements agreed earlier this month at a crisis summit in Brussels.

"European government bond markets continue to be impaired .... Dependence on central banks has risen and signs are intensifying that stressed financial conditions are passing through to the real economy," it added.

The ESRB is made up of mix of central bankers and financial industry bodies and is designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's economy flag up any emerging problems for relevant authorities to act on. Critics argue it has no formal teeth and is therefore likely to prove ineffective. The ESRB argues, however, that its ability to issue public warnings gives it the ability to harness the disciplinary forces of the market.

