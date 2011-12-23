Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
RWE
German energy group RWE is seeking sdvisers to sell its
Polish assets consisting mainly of the RWE Stoen Operator
running the Warsaw electricity network, Puls Biznesu daily
quoted unnamed sources as saying.
ITI
ITI, the majority owner of Polish-listed broadcaster TVN
currently does not consider floating its soccer club
Legia Warszawa and the cinema operator Multikino, given market
turbulences, the ITI chief executive Wojciech Kostrzewa told
daily Rzeczpospolita.
NETIA
There will not be many mergers and acquisitions on the
Polish telecoms market in 2012 due to changes in the boards of
state-controlled companies and the uncertain macroeconomic
backdrop, the chief executive of telecom operator Netia,
Miroslaw Godlewski told Parkiet daily.
GPW
The Warsaw bourse placed five-year bonds worth 170 million
zlotys ($50.06 million) with a yield set at 117 basis points
above the 6-month WIBOR interbank lending rate, Parkiet daily
said on Friday.
($1 = 3.3956 Polish zlotys)
