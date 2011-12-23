Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RWE

German energy group RWE is seeking sdvisers to sell its Polish assets consisting mainly of the RWE Stoen Operator running the Warsaw electricity network, Puls Biznesu daily quoted unnamed sources as saying.

ITI

ITI, the majority owner of Polish-listed broadcaster TVN currently does not consider floating its soccer club Legia Warszawa and the cinema operator Multikino, given market turbulences, the ITI chief executive Wojciech Kostrzewa told daily Rzeczpospolita.

NETIA

There will not be many mergers and acquisitions on the Polish telecoms market in 2012 due to changes in the boards of state-controlled companies and the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, the chief executive of telecom operator Netia, Miroslaw Godlewski told Parkiet daily.

GPW

The Warsaw bourse placed five-year bonds worth 170 million zlotys ($50.06 million) with a yield set at 117 basis points above the 6-month WIBOR interbank lending rate, Parkiet daily said on Friday.

($1 = 3.3956 Polish zlotys)

