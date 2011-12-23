The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANKS

Italy's banks are almost halfway towards meeting their funding needs for 2012 after they tapped 116 billion euros of cheap long-term cash from the European Central Bank on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank has the option to use quantitative easing-style policies if the threat of deflation emerges and can also boost its bond buying if required, departing ECB Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi told FT.

UNICREDIT

Bank minority shareholder Fondazione Manodori said on Thursday it will subscribe to the bank's capital increase by selling part of its option rights.

The number of banks in the consortium organising UniCredit's capital increase has risen to 26, several papers said.

FONDIARIA-SAI

The insurer could make writedowns of 1 billion euros in its end-year results, La Repubblica said, without citing sources.

Italy's new Strategic Fund could be a possible financial investor in a capital increase the insurer will annnounce, Il Messaggero said.

SNAM RETE GAS

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, outgoing executive board member of the European Central Bank, has been named chairman of Italy's Snam Rete Gas main transport business division, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

* PIRELLI

The tire group is mulling the issuance of a dollar-denominated bond and could hire JP Morgan as bookrunner, weekly Il Mondo said

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

High-end menswear retailer Trinity Ltd said it would meet with Salvatore Ferragamo to discuss extending their partnership upon the expiry of an exclusive distribution agreement next year.

* EDISON

The board of Edison affiliate Edipower approved a financing contract for 1.1 billion euros to replace a sindicated bank facility expiring at the end of December, edison said on Thursday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................