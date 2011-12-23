(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Dec 23 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Friday.
ROMANIA PM SURVIVES ANOTHER CENSURE VOTE
Romania's Prime Minister Emil Boc survived a sixth
parliamentary no-confidence vote in less than two years on
Thursday, cementing a growing reputation as a political
survivor.
MOODY'S ISSUES ANNUAL REPORT ON ROMANIA
Moody's kept its sovereign rating at Baa3 with a Stable
outlook.
ROMANIA SELLS 405 MLN LEI IN 10-YR T-BONDS
Romania sold a more than planned 405 million lei ($122.7
million) in 10-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average
accepted yield at 7.25 percent, from 7.65 percent at a previous
Sept. 22 tender, central bank data showed.
CEE MARKETS-HUNGARIAN ASSETS PLUNGE AFTER S&P DOWNGRADE
Hungarian assets plunged on Thursday after ratings agency
Standard & Poor's downgraded Hungary's debt to "junk", raising
the prospect of a full-blown market crisis.
STATE OWNED COMPANIES
The government could ask state companies to give most of
their profit in 2012 to the state budget, daily Adevarul said
citing unnamed sources. A similar provision was enforced this
year. www.adevarul.ro
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------