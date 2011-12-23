BRIEF-MBB SE says free float has increased to 35.2%
* ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER NOTIFIED MBB THAT THEY SOLD 400,000 SHARES IN MBB
DUBAI Dec 23 DIFC Investments (DIFCI), the investment arm of the firm that runs Dubai's financial free zone, said on Friday it had repaid in full $200 million to Deutsche Bank under the terms of a loan facility.
"The repayment is positive news, and is evidence of our commitment to meet our debt obligations as and when they fall due," Shahli Akram Juma, Managing Director of DIFCI, said in a statement sent to Reuters.
"We remain focused on progressing our plans regarding the Sukuk commitment and we are confident of achieving a successful conclusion." (Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)
* ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER NOTIFIED MBB THAT THEY SOLD 400,000 SHARES IN MBB
KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Brunei's largest lender, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, aims to raise as much as $500 million in an IPO - the first by a firm from the Southeast Asian nation although the bank will be listed on the Malaysian bourse, IFR reported.