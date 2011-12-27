The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS
European Central Bank Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco
said in a newspaper interview on Saturday that the bank will be
attentive to the economic cycle when setting monetary policy,
suggesting rates could fall more if the euro zone economy
worsens.
FONDIARIA-SAI
Italy's largest motor insurer said on Friday it plans a
rights issue of up to 750 million euros ($978 million) to
restore its capital strength in a move that could loosen the
grip of the Ligresti family on the insurer.
The proposal to support Fondiaria's rights issue has been
offered to a wide range of investors including the owner of
footwear company Geox, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an
unsourced item on Tuesday.
Fondiaria's board will meet again on Dec. 29 on possible new
shareholders and the difficulties largest shareholder Premafin
will have in subscribing to new shares, Corriere della
Sera said in an unsourced report on Tuesday.
French insurer Groupama, which was interested in
Fondiaria-SAI this year, has put all acquisitions on hold until
at least the end of 2015 as it boosts its capital, its managing
director Pierre Lefevre said in Saturday's Milano Finanza.
A2A, EDISON
France's EDF and Italian shareholders in Edison,
including utility A2A, are closer to reaching a deal on a
reorganisation of the power producer after talks on Monday, Il
Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Tuesday.
An announcement on a deal, orchestrated by Italian Industry
Minister Corrado Passera, could arrive as early as Tuesday,
Corriere della Sera said on Tueday without citing sources.
* A deal in which the Italian shareholders get Edison's
generating unit Edipower would be based on an Edipower valuation
of 750 million to 1 billion euros plus its 1.1 billion euros
debt, Il Giornale said on Tuesday in an unsourced report.
ENI
The Italian oil group and Spain's Repsol signed a
deal with Venezuala's state oil company PDVSA on Friday to
develop the Perla gas project, which boasts the biggest deposits
found so far off the coast of the OPEC nation.
IMPREGILO
Fondiaria-SAI and its unit Milano Assicurazioni
have approved the sale of their combined 33 percent
stake in IGLI, the main owner of the Italian construction
company Impregilo, to Italy's Gavio, Fondiaria said on Friday.
The third shareholder in IGLI, motorway operator Atlantia
, has two months in which to decide if it exercises its
first-refusal right over half of Fondiaria's IGLI stake, Il Sole
24 Ore said in an unsourced item on Tuesday.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Kverneland expects FI's heavy machinery unit CNH
to file a higher bid for the Norwegian company to
counter Japan's Kubota offer last week, Kverneland's
chairman said in Saturday's Milano Finanza.
Chinese company Chery is also interested in acquiring the
Norwegian agricultural machinery maker, MF said on Tuesday in an
unsourced report.
ANSALDO STS
The railway signalling and systems company sees
consolidation in its sector, its CEO Sergio De Luca said in
Saturday's Milano Finanza adding 2011 growth and profit will be
a little less brilliant than in previous years.
UNICREDIT
The bank's 1-for-10 reverse split of its ordinary and
savings shares is effective on Tuesday.
PIRELLI
The tyre maker has bought the 49 percent of environment
units Pirelli & C Ambiente and Pirelli & C Eco Technology it did
not already own from Pirelli shareholder Camfin for 7
million euros, Camfin said on Friday.
SMALL AND MEDIUM CAPS
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The directory company's board meets on Tuesday for an update
on debt restructuring talks and a year-end deadline to reimburse
35 million euros of senior debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday
without citing sources.
