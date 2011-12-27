BUCHAREST Dec 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply data for November.

ROMANIA OKAYS Q1 DEBT ISSUANCE, YIELDS SEEN LOWER

Romania aims to sell 14-16 billion lei ($4.9 billion) in local currency bills and bonds in the first quarter of 2012, when analysts expect yields to fall, and to tap foreign markets throughout the year, debt managers said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS-HUF UNMOVED AS HUNGARY APPROVES CONTENTIOUS LAW

Hungary's forint was stable in thin pre-holiday trade on Friday as the country approved controversial laws that may expose Budapest to further market turbulence if its stand-off with international lenders goes unresolved.

