Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

SHALE GAS

Polish state-linked companies should join forces in local shale gas exploration, including not only oil refineries PKN Orlen, Lotos and gas monopoly PGNIG , but also utilities PGE, Tauron, Enea <ENAE.WA, or Energa, treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told daily Rzeczpospolita.

The goal is to start extracting shale gas at the turn of 2014 and 2015, he added.

ZLOTY

The Polish zloty should not weaken further, Polish Prime Minister's top aide Jan Krzysztof Bielecki told daily Fakt in an interview.

