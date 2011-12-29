The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

Italian bond yields are expected to fall from recent record highs at auction on Thursday in a sign the European Central Bank has managed to ease market pressure with its large injection of longer-term funds earlier this month.

* EDISON, A2A

The chairman and CEO of French utility EDF told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday that the price bid for taking control of Edison is fair, adding he was looking with confidence to a decision by market regulator Consob on the deal.

The newspaper added Consob has asked to meet EDF next week over the deal.

ATLANTIA

Italy's government is considering a toll-road fee increase of 1.8 percent from January, a government source said on Wednesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Investment banking in Italy will see selective mergers and acquisitions, bank capital hikes and a pick-up in corporate bonds in 2012, after slower activity in the last six months, the head of investment banking at Intesa's unit Banca IMI said in an interview.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank has signed a definitive contract for the sale of its mutual fund business run under the Optima brand to the cooperative bank-owned Arca SGR, it said on Wednesday without giving a price.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

PRELIOS

The real estate company has signed a refinancing deal for an overall amount of 539 million euros of fully-committed credit lines, it said on Wednesday.

