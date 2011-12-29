Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
MINING TAX
The Polish government will in the first half of January
discuss the proposed details of its new mining tax, which is to
bring in 1.8 billion zlotys to state coffers in 2012, mainly
hitting copper miner KGHM, daily Parkiet reported.
INSURANCE MARKET
Artur Olech, head of the Polish arm of Italy's insurance
group Generali, expects the local market to grow next
year, he told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
GAS EXPORTS
Poland, which now imports most of the gas it uses from
Russia, prepares plans to become an exporter of gas if its
deposits of shale gas live up to expectations, daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna reported.
