MINING TAX

The Polish government will in the first half of January discuss the proposed details of its new mining tax, which is to bring in 1.8 billion zlotys to state coffers in 2012, mainly hitting copper miner KGHM, daily Parkiet reported.

INSURANCE MARKET

Artur Olech, head of the Polish arm of Italy's insurance group Generali, expects the local market to grow next year, he told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.

GAS EXPORTS

Poland, which now imports most of the gas it uses from Russia, prepares plans to become an exporter of gas if its deposits of shale gas live up to expectations, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

