The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
The Spanish bank said late on Wednesday it would issue 3.84
percent of new shares, worth 1.94 billion euros, to cover an
exchange offer for preference shares after 98.88 percent of
preference shareholders accepted the offer.
