ZLOTY
Poland's central bank and state-owned BGK bank stepped into
the foreign exchange market on Thursday to support the zloty a
day ahead of a final fixing for the year that will be key in
determining the level of the national debt.
C/A DATA
Poland's central bank will publish revised current account
data for the third quarter of 2011 and household inflation
expectations for December at 1300 GMT.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry will publish treasury debt supply
for January and the first quarter of 2012 on Friday in the
afternoon.
LOTOS
Poland's second-biggest refiner Lotos will concentrate its
investments on the mining segment in the coming years and is
prepared to cut costs as well as postpone investments to protect
financial liquidity, the company's chief executive Pawel
Olechnowicz told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
REAL ESTATE IPO
Poland's real estate group PHN that holds assets worth
around 2.8 billion zlotys ($819.52 million) should debut on the
Warsaw stock exchange at the end of the second quarter of 2012,
PHN's chief executive Wojciech Papierak told Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna daily.
EU FUNDS
Poland should receive 68-80 billion euros in 'cohesion
funds' that fund infrastructure projects in the 2014-20 European
Union financial perspective, regional minister Elzbieta
Bienkowska told Polska The Times daily.
