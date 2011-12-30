Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ZLOTY

Poland's central bank and state-owned BGK bank stepped into the foreign exchange market on Thursday to support the zloty a day ahead of a final fixing for the year that will be key in determining the level of the national debt.

C/A DATA

Poland's central bank will publish revised current account data for the third quarter of 2011 and household inflation expectations for December at 1300 GMT.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry will publish treasury debt supply for January and the first quarter of 2012 on Friday in the afternoon.

LOTOS

Poland's second-biggest refiner Lotos will concentrate its investments on the mining segment in the coming years and is prepared to cut costs as well as postpone investments to protect financial liquidity, the company's chief executive Pawel Olechnowicz told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

REAL ESTATE IPO

Poland's real estate group PHN that holds assets worth around 2.8 billion zlotys ($819.52 million) should debut on the Warsaw stock exchange at the end of the second quarter of 2012, PHN's chief executive Wojciech Papierak told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

EU FUNDS

Poland should receive 68-80 billion euros in 'cohesion funds' that fund infrastructure projects in the 2014-20 European Union financial perspective, regional minister Elzbieta Bienkowska told Polska The Times daily.

