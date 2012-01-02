Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
BONDS
Poland's central bank may buy state bonds on the secondary
market if yields rise sharply on the back of a panic or a
crisis, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told Newsweek in an
interview on Monday.
TAKEOVERS
One of Poland's richest businessmen, Roman Karkosik, mulls
an acquisition of a big listed company, he said in a interview
for daily Parkiet.
PMI
HSBC/Markit release Poland's PMI data for December at 0800.
Analysts expect Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index at 49.9
points, up from November's 49.5 points.
