The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
STOCK MARKETS
European shares rose on Friday but still recorded their
biggest annual drop since the onset of the financial crisis as
debt tensions in the of the 90-day average euro zone strained
the financial sector and threatened to derail a fragile economic
recovery.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The board of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will
meet on Jan 12 to appoint a new general manager, the bank said
on Saturday, in what could become a major management shake-up at
Italy's third-biggest lender.
The bank said on Friday it had received request for
converting around 289 million euros of FRESH convertible notes,
at a price of 2.12 euros per share. As a result, the bank's
capital rose to 6.73 billion euros from 6.65 billion euros.
BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
* Fabrizio Viola has resigned as chief executive of the
bank, after being indicated as next general manager of Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, BPER said in a statement on Sunday.
UNICREDIT
The bank has fully reopened its representative office in
Libya as it looks to reinforce cooperation with the country
after the war, it said in a statement on Friday.
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told Il Messaggero on
Saturday he expected positive results from ECB's liquidity boost
and said he was confident Italy's planned reforms in the early
months of 2012 will help Italy exit a recession soon.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Industry Minister and former Chief Executive Corrado Passera
confirmed in a letter to Il Corriere della Sera on Saturday he
had sold all his shares in the bank to defuse any concerns about
a conflict of interests given his current public role.
The minister also said in a post scriptum to the letter that
he would not mind being paid in government bonds.
* ENI
The Libyan government has confirmed that it will review only
social sustainability programme agreements with Eni and not the
company's oil operations in the country, several Italian
newspapers reported on Monday.
FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN
Italy's largest motor insurer is mulling the possibility of
an all-share merger with insurer Unipol, Il Sole 24 Ore and la
Repubblica newspapers reported on Saturday.
La Stampa cited a possible merger with Unipol, adding
preliminary talks had also started with insurer Cattolica
Assicurazioni.
TERNA
Italy's energy regulator has raised its return on investment
rates for power transmission to between 7.4 and 10.6 percent for
the next four years, which will boost the revenues of power grid
operator Terna, a document published on Saturday showed.
ATLANTIA
Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia said on Friday it
will raise tariffs on its network by 3.51 percent from Jan. 1,
2012.
TOD'S
Founder Diego Della Valle remains the second-biggest single
shareholder in U.S. department store chain Saks, behind
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, after he did not exercise
option rights for around 5 percent of capital subscribed in
October 2010, Italian newpapers said on Saturday citing a report
by Radiocor news agency.