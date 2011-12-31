(Repeats to add additional reporting line)
FRANKFURT Dec 31 A group of investment
funds is seeking nearly 2 billion euros ($2.60 billion) in
compensation from Porsche Automobil Holding SE for
losses incurred in a "short squeeze" as Porsche attempted to
take over larger rival Volkswagen AG in 2008.
A spokesman for Porsche rejected the complaint, which
follows other cases against it that have so far been
unsuccessful.
"The accusations mentioned are not new and we reject them,"
he said, adding that the company had not been officially
informed of the claim against it.
Porsche abandoned the takeover attempt in 2009, saddled with
debt just as global markets collapsed, and agreed to pursue a
merger that was supposed to be concluded this year. The lawsuits
have been a major obstacle to completing that merger.
The complaint was filed on Friday with the district court in
Stuttgart, the southern city where Porsche's headquarters is
located, a statement issued on Saturday on behalf of the
plaintiffs showed.
The plaintiff's statement said Porsche had secretly built
derivative positions covering almost all of Volkswagen AG's
freely traded shares. Those positions triggered "a massive short
squeeze and finally released billions of euros worth of shares
into the short squeeze for its own profit," it added.
When Porsche revealed it controlled 74.1 percent of VW's
voting stock in October 2008, shares of Volkswagen briefly
topped 1,000 euros apiece, making the company the world's
biggest by market value. This led to a short squeeze, in which
funds that had bet on a decline in the stock price were forced
to sell out of those positions and post losses on them.
"One of the focal points of the complaint is Porsche's press
release that triggered the short squeeze," the plaintiff's
statement said.
"For the first time, after strong denials in the weeks and
months before, Porsche SE confirmed that it wanted to cross
(the) 75 percent (shareholding) and implement a domination
agreement which would give it full control over VW and its
liquidity," the statement added.
Sources close to the funds identified the plaintiffs as
Elliott Associates, L.P., Elliott International, L.P., The
Liverpool Limited Partnership, Perry Partners L.P., Perry
Partners International, Inc., DE Shaw Valence International
Inc., and York Capital Management Europe (UK) Advisors, LLP.
They are represented in Germany by the Broich Law Office.
Porsche has already been the subject of lawsuits in Germany
and the United States - which have so far failed - alleging it
quietly bought up the shares as part of a plan to take over
Volkswagen while saying publicly it had no plans to do so.
