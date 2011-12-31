ROME Dec 31 Italy's energy regulator has raised its return on investment rates for power transmission to between 7.4 and 10.6 percent for the next four years, which will boost the revenues of power grid operator Terna, a document published on Saturday showed.

State-controlled Terna is allowed to claim back a certain percentage of the amount it invests each year to develop the national power grid. That percentage is set by the regulator.

The previous rate was 6.9 percent. When the energy authority proposed lifting it to 7.2 percent earlier this month, Terna protested that this was too low. The rates will be reviewed again by Nov 30, 2013, according to a Dec. 29 ruling by the regulator that was posted on its Web site.

Terna's chief executive Flavio Cattaneo lobbied against the initial proposal on Dec 13.

In a statement distributed by the Italian exchange on Saturday, Terna said it was examining the authority's decisions and would announce the impact on the company later, adding it will discuss the new tariff regime in a conference call with investors and reporters on Jan 9.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has put Terna on CreditWatch negative due to Italy's sovereign debt crisis.

In November, Fitch revised its outlook on Terna to negative from stable due to uncertainty over the 2012-15 tariff review, management's review of investment strategy, and dividend policy.

The authority is introducing a more flexible rate scheme based on the kinds of investments made.

The return on investment for power transmission will be 7.4 percent for anything booked by the end of 2011. After that, the base rate will be 8.4 percent for the 2012 to 2015 period, with as much as 2 percentage points allowed over 12 years depending on the type of investment.

Investments in pilot projects aimed at energy storage, and investments in developing transport capacities for strategic systems will be allowed the maximum rates, while renewals of existing projects will be given the base rate.

Earlier this year Terna said it would raise its investment in grid development by 15 percent to 5 billion euros over five years.

Italian power prices are among the highest in Europe in part because of areas of congestion along the national grid. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Stephen Jewkes)