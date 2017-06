FRANKFURT Jan 1 Porsche wants its vehicle sales to increase faster than the 6.5 percent growth forecast for the overall passenger car market in 2012, marketing director Bernhard Maier said in an interview with Automotive News Europe.

"We want Porsche to develop better than the market," Automotive News Europe quoted him as saying on Sunday.

He said the Polk market research institute had estimated overall industry passenger car sales would grow 6.5 percent worldwide this year to 66 million vehicles. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)