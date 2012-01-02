By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON Jan 2 Bermuda is confident of winning more business in its core insurance market in 2012, after the territory incorporated a bumper crop of specialist insurance vehicles last year, the head of its stock exchange told Reuters.

"We're on an upward trend. We incorporate between 30 to 40 insurance companies a year and we're hoping to incorporate maybe a bit more than this in 2012," Bermuda Stock Exchange Chief Executive Greg Wojciechowski said in a telephone interview.

Bermuda licensed just over 20 special-purpose insurers in 2011 and has several more in the pipeline for 2012.

Special-purpose insurers are reinsurers that fully fund their obligations in advance, usually for a single transaction or single customer. They can be used to facilitate insurance-linked securities, such as "catastrophe bonds".

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring some of the risk on their books to pension funds and other capital market investors.

Buyers of cat bonds are largely insulated from wider macroeconomic or financial market developments, but risk losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe occurs.

In September, the Bermuda Stock Exchange said the value of insurance-linked securities listed on it had doubled in the past year to surpass $2 billion for the first time.

Last month, Bermuda also sold a 16 percent stake in its stock exchange to TMX Group (X.TO), which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Wojciechowski said the deal formed part of Bermuda's and Canada's close business ties, with the two sides having signed a tax information exchange agreement that came into effect last year.

