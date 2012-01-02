MADRID Jan 2 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ECONOMY
Spain's new government said on Friday that this year's
budget deficit would be much larger than expected and announced
a slew of surprise tax hikes and wage freezes that could drag
the country back to the centre of the euro zone debt crisis.
For full story, click on:
BANKS
The government's economic measures include the reinstatement
of a state-backed fund worth up to 100 billion euros to
guarantee debt issued by the country's banks.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on