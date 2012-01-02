MADRID Jan 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

Spain's new government said on Friday that this year's budget deficit would be much larger than expected and announced a slew of surprise tax hikes and wage freezes that could drag the country back to the centre of the euro zone debt crisis.

BANKS

The government's economic measures include the reinstatement of a state-backed fund worth up to 100 billion euros to guarantee debt issued by the country's banks.

