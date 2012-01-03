Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGNIG ENEA

Gas delivery group PGNiG is backing out of planned cooperation with utility Enea and will instead focus on the extraction of shale gas, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

KGHM

Poland's finance ministry on Monday published a rejigged proposal for a budget-boosting mining tax that will have less of an impact on profits at the copper miner.

POLKOMTEL

The cellphone operator plans to issue bonds in the United States, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing an unnamed source.

