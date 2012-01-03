The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
FIAT
New car sales in Italy shrank by 15.3 percent in December
from a year earlier, and sales dropped 11 percent overall last
year, transport ministry data showed on Monday, adding to a
gloomy picture for the European car market.
PREMAFIN,
Shares in the holding which controls Italy's largest motor
insurer Fondiaria-SAI, posted another strong rise on
Monday on speculation about possible new investors and talk of a
merger with insurer Unipol to boost capital.
* A meeting among Premafin and Unipol representatives is due
to take place on Tuesday in Milan, possibly at Mediobanca's
headquarters, to discuss a possible strategic alliance
between Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, Il Messaggero said without
quoting sources.
Il Sole 24 Ore reported that there are growing doubts in
financial circles about the possibility of a combination between
Unipol and Fondiaria.
Some creditor banks may take part in a Premafin's capital
increase by converting part of the holding's debts into equity,
Il Sole 24 Ore reported adding involved parties aimed to reach
an accord by mid-January.
* UNICREDIT
The banks in charge of Unicredit's 7.5 billion euro capital
increase will set on Tuesday the price of the cash call, Il
Messaggero reported, adding the discount to the theoretical
ex-right price (TERP) should be above 40 percent.
Unicredit's board could meet as early as Wednesday to set
the price of the new shares which could be issued starting from
Monday, it said.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank is working on a business plan which envisages sales
of non-core assets and securitisations that should allow it to
boost its capital by 1.7-1.8 billion euros and avoid a cash
call, La Stampa reported quoting financial sources close to MPS.
The plan will be presented to the Bank of Italy in a meeting
on Jan. 20.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Luxembourg's Time&Life SA has become the second biggest
investor in the bank last month thanks to a 60 million euro
investment, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources.
