The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FIAT

New car sales in Italy shrank by 15.3 percent in December from a year earlier, and sales dropped 11 percent overall last year, transport ministry data showed on Monday, adding to a gloomy picture for the European car market.

PREMAFIN,

Shares in the holding which controls Italy's largest motor insurer Fondiaria-SAI, posted another strong rise on Monday on speculation about possible new investors and talk of a merger with insurer Unipol to boost capital. * A meeting among Premafin and Unipol representatives is due to take place on Tuesday in Milan, possibly at Mediobanca's headquarters, to discuss a possible strategic alliance between Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI, Il Messaggero said without quoting sources.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported that there are growing doubts in financial circles about the possibility of a combination between Unipol and Fondiaria.

Some creditor banks may take part in a Premafin's capital increase by converting part of the holding's debts into equity, Il Sole 24 Ore reported adding involved parties aimed to reach an accord by mid-January.

* UNICREDIT

The banks in charge of Unicredit's 7.5 billion euro capital increase will set on Tuesday the price of the cash call, Il Messaggero reported, adding the discount to the theoretical ex-right price (TERP) should be above 40 percent.

Unicredit's board could meet as early as Wednesday to set the price of the new shares which could be issued starting from Monday, it said.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is working on a business plan which envisages sales of non-core assets and securitisations that should allow it to boost its capital by 1.7-1.8 billion euros and avoid a cash call, La Stampa reported quoting financial sources close to MPS.

The plan will be presented to the Bank of Italy in a meeting on Jan. 20.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Luxembourg's Time&Life SA has become the second biggest investor in the bank last month thanks to a 60 million euro investment, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................