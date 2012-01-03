STOCKHOLM Jan 3 Swedish tax officials have told Finnish utility firm Fortum to pay around 415 million Swedish crowns ($61 million) in back taxes, citing improper tax deductions by subsidiaries in 2009.

Swedish authorities raised the 2009 tax assessment on Fortum Sweden and Fortum Nordic, tax official Jan Amnebler said on Tuesday.

Fortum's Sweden-based business did not have the right to make deductions for certain interest rate costs, the official said.

Fortum was not available for comment.

Its shares were down 1.6 percent at 16.73 euros in late trade. ($1 = 6.8553 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Dan Lalor)