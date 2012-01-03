LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - Rabobank could price the first
senior unsecured public euro benchmark from a European bank
since the end of October 2011 as early as this week, having
mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Rabobank
and UBS for a new 10-year deal.
The trade will also be the first from the issuer since it
was downgraded by S&P and Fitch last year. Fitch downgraded
Rabobank's long-term issuer default rating to AA from AA+ on
December 14, two weeks after the bank lost its coveted AAA
rating with S&P which downgraded the Dutch bank by two-notches
following a change in the agency's bank rating methodology.
Unlike the covered bond market, which is off to a very
strong start in 2012, Rabobank is the only senior mandate to
emerge so far. European banks have been turning to covered bonds
as a cheaper source of funding. The covered bond market has also
been able to rely on buying from central banks through the
European Central Bank Covered Bond Purchase Programme (CBPP2).
According to Tradeweb, Rabobank's 2021 bonds were trading
around 155bp over swaps while a 2022 issue was quoted around
157bp over.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)