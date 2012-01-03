LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - Rabobank could price the first senior unsecured public euro benchmark from a European bank since the end of October 2011 as early as this week, having mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Rabobank and UBS for a new 10-year deal.

The trade will also be the first from the issuer since it was downgraded by S&P and Fitch last year. Fitch downgraded Rabobank's long-term issuer default rating to AA from AA+ on December 14, two weeks after the bank lost its coveted AAA rating with S&P which downgraded the Dutch bank by two-notches following a change in the agency's bank rating methodology.

Unlike the covered bond market, which is off to a very strong start in 2012, Rabobank is the only senior mandate to emerge so far. European banks have been turning to covered bonds as a cheaper source of funding. The covered bond market has also been able to rely on buying from central banks through the European Central Bank Covered Bond Purchase Programme (CBPP2).

According to Tradeweb, Rabobank's 2021 bonds were trading around 155bp over swaps while a 2022 issue was quoted around 157bp over. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)