SWITCH TENDER

Poland will offer bonds maturing in January 2015, January 2021 and October 2021 in exchange for papers due this year at a switch tender.

TAXES ON MINERALS

Poland's government will grant no more concessions on a proposed mining tax and plans a new levy on shale gas and other hydrocarbons in the first half of 2012, Deputy Finance Minister Maciej Grabowski said on Tuesday.

PZU

Polish insurer PZU would temporarily buy a stake in a local bank, as valuation of some of them is attractive, PZU CEO Andrzej Klesyk told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

BOGDANKA

3.24 million employee shares in coal miner Bogdanka, or around 10 percent of its capital, will enter trade as of Wednesday.

PGNiG

Polish gas monopoly PGNiG plans to start test production of shale gas from its concession at the Polish seacost in the second half of the year, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

PULAWY

Polish chemicals maker Pulawy is still interested in buying Polish top oil refiner PKN's chemical arm Anwil, Pulawy CEO Pawel Jarczewski told daily Parkiet.

POLKOMTEL

Poland No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel may cut workforce by 700-1400 people, compared to its current employment level of around 4000, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources.

