DUBAI, Jan 4 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * France: Europe must agree Iran sanctions by end-Jan * U.S. says Syria not living up to Arab League deal * Moroccan king appoints new government * Brent crude ends up on Iran worry, supportive data EGYPT * Egypt economic measures seen possible benchmarks-IMF * Prosecutors open case against Egypt's Mubarak * Egypt cbank accepts repos worth 11.5 bln Eg pounds KUWAIT * Kuwait 8-mth budget surplus at $42 bln SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi Arabia says holding 5 over Shi'ite unrest * Saudi's Yamama Cement sees 19 pct hike in Q4 profit OMAN * Oman's Bank Muscat signs $170 mln loan deal with IFC UAE * Emirates Islamic eyes benchmark sukuk, parent to back bond * Austria watchdog clears IPIC plan to up OMV stake * UAE's Fujairah buys stake in oil storage project QATAR * Qatar fund eyes board seat at Lagardere (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)