(Adds UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain press items)
DUBAI, Jan 4 Here are factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* France: Europe must agree Iran sanctions by end-Jan
* U.S. says Syria not living up to Arab League deal
* Moroccan king appoints new government
* Brent crude ends up on Iran worry, supportive data
EGYPT
* Egypt economic measures seen possible benchmarks-IMF
* Prosecutors open case against Egypt's Mubarak
* Egypt cbank accepts repos worth 11.5 bln Eg pounds
KUWAIT
* Kuwait 8-mth budget surplus at $42 bln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says holding 5 over Shi'ite unrest
* Saudi's Yamama Cement sees 19 pct hike in Q4 profit
* Saudi Arabia to sign $8.2 billion contract for phase two
of intra-haram train next week (www.aawsat.com)
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Muscat signs $170 mln loan deal with IFC
UAE
* Emirates Islamic eyes benchmark sukuk, parent to back bond
* Austria watchdog clears IPIC plan to up OMV stake
* UAE's Fujairah buys stake in oil storage project
* Emirates buys UK travel agent Travel Republic
(www.thenational.ae)
QATAR
* Qatar fund eyes board seat at Lagardere
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain signs $550 million housing public-private
partnership deal (www.thenational.ae)
(Compiled by Gulf bureaux)