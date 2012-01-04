* Valencia missed payment by week, says region's minister

* EconMin denies report it guaranteed debt payment

* Debt was 123 mln eur owed to Deutsche Bank

MADRID, Jan 4 The heavily indebted Spanish region of Valencia delayed a 123 million euro repayment to Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) by a week, its deputy chief minister said, but did not call on the country's government to guarantee the funds.

"There is no guarantee from the Treasury. The debt has been repaid by (Valencia)," Jose Ciscar said on Wednesday on national television, without explaining why the payment - which was due in the last week of 2011 - was made late.

Spain - along with Italy at the forefront of investor unease about the euro zone's worsening debt crisis - is battling to keep its debt servicing costs at sustainable levels.

It missed its public deficit target for last year by at least two percentage points, racking up a fiscal gap of around 8 percent of economic output.

A key reason for the shortfall is the high indebtedness of many of the country's autonomous regions, with Valencia a focus of concerns.

In the third quarter, Valencia's debt to GDP ratio was 19.9 percent compared with an average of 12.6 percent for Spain's 17 regions, according to data from the Bank of Spain.

While some regions have made efforts to control their budgets in 2011 and 2012, many are heavily indebted and worries persist over whether they will successfully control their finances and meet debt repayments this year.

Ratings agency Fitch said in December it believed the government would step in to help Valencia if it faced problems.

"Given Valencia's exposure in the national and international capital markets, Fitch is confident that some form of financial assistance or support would be forthcoming from the central government in the case of dire liquidity needs," the report said.

Madrid also denied on Wednesday it had stepped in to underwrite the region's $160.55 million payment to the German bank, as reported earlier by daily El Pais.

A spokeswoman for Catalonia, another of Spain's heavily indebted regions and representing around a fifth of the country's economy, said it would not face repayment problems in 2012.

The region faces repayments of long-term bonds this year of 1.7 billion euros, and 5.3 billion euros in short-term issues.

Catalonia has said it will meet its regional deficit target of 1.3 percent in 2012, despite expecting to miss the same target set for 2011 by a wide margin.

On Wednesday, the key risk premium between Spanish ten-year bonds and German benchmark bunds widened by over 10 basis points to around 353 bps, compared with 505 bps for Italian debt.

