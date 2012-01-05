* No implication this means there be will further downgrades

* Moody's cut ratings on several UK banks in October

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Jan 5 Moody's continues to view the operating environment for British banks as negative, the credit rating agency's senior vice-president Elisabeth Rudman told Reuters.

"We have a negative outlook on the system. It’s similar to most banking systems in Europe and many banking systems globally," she said in a telephone interview. "It doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be further downgrades."

In October, Moody’s cut its ratings on part-nationalised banks Lloyds (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), and also downgraded Santander UK - part of Spain's Banco Santander (SAN.MC) - Co-Operative Bank, Nationwide Building Society [NAT.UL] and seven other smaller British building societies. [ID:nL5E7L70H6]

It cut RBS by two notches to A2 from Aa3 and downgraded Lloyds TSB Bank Plc by one notch to A1 from Aa3.

Rudman said, however, that by some measures the UK banks were in better shape than some of their European rivals.

"In the UK, the banks have considerably strengthened their capital levels and liquidity levels. It means the UK banks are relatively well-placed with regards to their peers in Europe."

"But the operating environment which they’re in is extremely challenging and we think it will remain so."

Rudman said negative risks were rising unemployment and the possibility of an economic recession, along with the ongoing European debt crisis.

"Any kind of rise in unemployment will feed through to banks’ profitability and asset quality."

Rudman also said it would still take some time to see if Lloyds had fully resolved uncertainties over its management team, following Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio’s decision to return to work after taking time off on sick leave. In November, Moody’s had said it could cut its ratings on Lloyds.

"It will probably take some time before it’s clear if his return will be an effective solution for the bank going forward."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Cowell)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 9795/+44 207 542 7717)(Reuters Messaging: sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRITAIN BANKS/MOODYS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.