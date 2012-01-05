BERLIN Jan 5 German retail sales
unexpectedly fell in November, dropping 0.9 percent on a monthly
basis in real terms, preliminary data showed on Thursday.
The notoriously volatile indicator was up 0.8 percent on an
annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail
sales to be unchanged on the month and rise 0.8 percent on the
year.
October retail sales were revised to a drop of 0.2 percent on
the month, from a previously reported gain of 0.7 percent. Sales
on an annual basis were revised downwards to -0.6 percent from
-0.4 percent.
For the full year, the Office estimated that retail sales
rose between 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent in real terms, the
strongest gain since 2004.
