MADRID Jan 5 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spain's banks will be required to find an extra 50 billion euros in provisioning against potential losses from devalued property, the Financial Times reported the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

