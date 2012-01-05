MADRID Jan 5 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
Spain's banks will be required to find an extra 50 billion
euros in provisioning against potential losses from devalued
property, the Financial Times reported the Economy Minister Luis
de Guindos as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Paul Day)