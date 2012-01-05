The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* FIAT
Italian auto maker Fiat has increased its stake in
Chrysler Group by 5 percent to 58.5 percent as it committed to
build a highly fuel-efficient car at a U.S. plant, Fiat said on
on Thursday.
* UNICREDIT
The chief executive of UniCredit told an Italian
daily on Thursday he was confident investors would underwrite
nearly all of a 7.5 billion euro rights issue that the top
Italian bank launched at a massive discount on Wednesday.
* UNICREDIT, MONTE PASCHI, UBI, BANCO
POPOLARE
Bank of Italy has forwarded to the four banks a letter
received from the European Banking Authority in which the
European regulator confirms a Jan. 20 deadline to submit
recapitalisation plans to the central bank.
FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL
Premafin, the company that controls Italy's largest motor
insurer, Fondiaria-SAI, has had contacts with third parties
about strengthening its capital, as speculation mounts of a
possible merger between Fondiaria and Italian peer Unipol.
ENI
Italy is ready to back an EU oil embargo on Iran as long as
it is imposed gradually and deliveries used to repay Tehran's
debts to Italian energy firm ENI are exempted, Prime Minister
Mario Monti said in an interview published on Wednesday
