AMSTERDAM Jan 5 French nuclear group
Areva is eyeing a stake in UK-based uranium
enrichment company Urenco, a Dutch paper reported on Thursday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Areva has asked bank Nomura to look into acquiring a stake,
while German utilities RWE and E.ON, which
together own 33 percent of Urenco, have asked Merrill Lynch to
seek a buyer of their stake, daily Het Financieele Dagblad said.
Britain and the Netherlands also hold a third each of
Urenco, and the British government has been looking into a sale
of its stake since 2009.
Asked about the report by Reuters, Urenco Nederland
executive Huub Rakhorst said there have been earlier media
reports about the stakes and what Britain wants to do with its
share, and referred further questions to parent company Urenco
Ltd.
Urenco Ltd was not immediately available to comment, while
Areva, E.ON and RWE declined comment.
"Areva is not eying Urenco's dividend, it's about synergy,"
an unnamed person familiar with the matter was quoted as saying
by the paper.
"It is serious. A neighbour's house only comes up for sale
once," the person said.
The British ministry of energy told the paper it has not yet
taken a "clear" decision about Urenco.
Credit Suisse is advising the Dutch state about its 33
percent stake, the paper said.
The Dutch Finance Ministry was not immediately available to
comment.