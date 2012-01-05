Workers at Uniper power sites in France to go on strike next week
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.
TRIPOLI Jan 5 Libya's interim oil minister, Abdulrahman Ben Yazza, said his government respected Gaddafi-era oil contracts with foreign oil companies including those signed with Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
"Libya respects all signed contracts, including those signed with Shell oil company," state news agency quoted Yazza as saying during a meeting this week with the Dutch ambassador.
Yazza said on Sunday his country respected oil contracts with Italy's ENI.
Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdurrahim al-Keib said on Thursday that Libya would review contracts signed with ENI, but Yazza said the reviewed deals had nothing to do with oil but were related to a sustainable development agreement. (Reporting by Taha Zargoun, editing by Jane Baird)
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)