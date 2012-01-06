The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

MARKETS, BANKS

European shares fell for a second day on Thursday with banks among the biggest losers on worries that some of them will have to follow UniCredit's lead and offer deep discounts in share prices when they recapitalise.

UNICREDIT

Italian market watchdog Consob said on Thursday it was probing a steep fall in UniCredit's MI> shares over the past two days to check whether a ban on short-selling had been respected.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Local political pressure in Siena is mounting for a management change at banking foundation that controls the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It added however the foundation's chairman Gabriello Mancini does not intend to leave before the end of his mandate in July 2013.

* ATLANTIA

The Bertin group in Brazil is looking for a partner for the Sao Paolo ring road concession Rodoanel and the advisor has contacted Atlantia, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

Clessidra said on Thursday it had sent Premafin's advisers a non-binding epxression of interest to to take part in Premafin's and Fondiaria's recapitalisation.

* Finsoe, which controls Unipol, is considering buying the whole stake of the Ligresti family in Premafin, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources. It would then underwrite the capital increase of Premafin. A merger of Unipol and Fondiaria would ensue within 12 months.

* ENERGY

The antitrust has called for liberalisation of the energy sector, public services and the POst Office.

