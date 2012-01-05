PARIS Jan 5 The French government is considering nationalising what remains of troubled Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia SA (DEXI.BR), Les Echos reported in a preview of its Friday edition, citing several sources which it did not name.

Such a nationalisation would involve Dexia Credit Local, which finances French municipalities, and refinancing vehicle Dexia Municipal Agency, the paper said.

A Dexia spokesman in Paris declined to comment, while no one was immediately available at the French finance ministry.

Dexia was rescued by Belgium, France and Luxembourg in October, with the three states providing guarantees for its borrowings and Belgium already nationalising its Belgian banking activities.

The group is in the process of selling its businesses and will be left as a 'bad bank' holding bonds.

The European Commission last month gave temporary approval for short-term guarantees of up to 45 billion euros ($57.6 billion) from the three governments to enable the bank to draw up a restructuring plan or liquidation scheme within three months. [ID:nL6E7NL463]

Les Echos said the French government was considering a nationalisation partly because of the deterioration of the states' financial situations, which had reduced the quality of their guarantees.

The transfer of Dexia's refinancing vehicle to French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), meanwhile, is proving a heavier burden than expected on state finances, the newspaper said.

CDC rode to Dexia's rescue in October by agreeing to take over 65 percent of the bank's French municipal lending business to guarantee, alongside Banque Postale, a debt portfolio totalling about 70 billion euros.

Brussels, meanwhile, remains reticent about the initial scheme to rescue the bank that was imposed on it, the paper added.

($1 = 0.7817 euros)

(Reporting by Marc Angrand and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by James Regan)

