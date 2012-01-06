OSLO Jan 6 Norwegian dry-bulk shipper Golden Ocean has struck a new charter agreement for its two biggest vessels, while another agreement has been cancelled.

The charterer of the vessel "Channel Navigator" will now charter the "Channel Alliance" and the new daily hire rate for the two vessels is initially $32,700 per day, the firm said in a statement late on Thursday.

The daily rate will be lowered to $32,000 per day through 2012 until the end of the charter period.

Golden Ocean also said that the charterer of "Ocean Minerva" has terminated the agreement, which ran until Dec. 2012, and will be paying Golden Ocean a settlement for the early delivery.

According to Golden Ocean's website, the net charter hire for Ocean Minerva stands at $20,983. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Erica Billingham)