OSLO Jan 6 Norwegian dry-bulk shipper
Golden Ocean has struck a new charter agreement for
its two biggest vessels, while another agreement has been
cancelled.
The charterer of the vessel "Channel Navigator" will now
charter the "Channel Alliance" and the new daily hire rate for
the two vessels is initially $32,700 per day, the firm said in a
statement late on Thursday.
The daily rate will be lowered to $32,000 per day through
2012 until the end of the charter period.
Golden Ocean also said that the charterer of "Ocean Minerva"
has terminated the agreement, which ran until Dec. 2012, and
will be paying Golden Ocean a settlement for the early delivery.
According to Golden Ocean's website, the net charter hire
for Ocean Minerva stands at $20,983.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Erica Billingham)