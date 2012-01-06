(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Jan 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

ROMANIA CUTS RATE TO BOLSTER SLOW ECONOMY

Romania's central bank cut interest rates by a quarter point for the second time in a row on Thursday, taking advantage of slowing inflation to support a hesitant economic recovery.

ROMANIA SELLS 2-YR T-BONDS YIELDS DOWN-C.BANK

Romania sold a more than planned 1.48 billion lei in two-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.87 percent against 7.23 percent at a previous tender on Nov. 3, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA INVESTIGATES 40 OFFICIALS OVER GAS SALES

Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they are investigating 40 officials from the state gas sector suspected of selling gas off cheap, forcing the government to boost imports and undermining the country's energy system.

CEE MARKETS-HUNGARY ASSETS OFF LOWS ON AID DEAL HOPES

The forint recovered from a record low and Hungarian bonds regained ground on Thursday after Budapest pledged to seek international aid, sparking hopes of action to ease a deepening financial crisis that prompted a post-holiday asset slide.

FUEL PROBE

Romania's competition watchdog will release the results of an investigation into the local fuel market next week, the agency's director said.

The watchdog has probed the activities of OMV, Petrom Rompetrol, MOL, Agip and Lukoil, seeking to determine whether they had an understanding to withdraw a type of fuel off the market in 2008.

STOCK EXCHANGE

Romanian President Traian Basescu signed into law on Thursday a provision that allows shareholders in the country's five regional investment funds SIFs to own up to 5 percent of shares. Under previous legislation, investors could only own 1 percent of SIF shares.

