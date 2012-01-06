MILAN Jan 6 European banks are finding it easier to shrink their assets and lend less rather than raise fresh capital to comply with tough regulations, the chief executive of Italy's UBI Banca was quoted as saying on Friday.

In an interview with Italian daily La Stampa, Victor Massiah said that European Banking Authority regulations and market conditions could push banks to act procyclically, reducing lending at a time when the economy is slowing down.

Massiah took aim in particular at the EBA's request that banks' Core Tier 1 capital rise "suddenly but 'temporarily'" to 9 percent of risk-weighted assets.

"Given that there is some confusion on (what constitutes) core capital and evident unwillingness on investors' side to fund recapitalisations, it follows that banks try to shrink their risk-weighted assets and become reluctant to lend."

Massiah said that higher core capital may not necessarily help banks regain access to frozen funding markets.

"EBA is now demanding (a stronger capital base) from everyone, we don't know for how long, a 9 percent Core Tier 1 ratio, creating confusion and assuming a link, which is not evident, between higher temporary capital and wider access to markets," he said.

The executive also said that cheap longer-term funds provided by the European Central Bank only accounted for 6 or 7 percent of banks' overall funding needs.

