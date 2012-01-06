MILAN Jan 6 Shares in top Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) turned positive, recovering from a steep fall earlier on Friday, with traders citing short-covering after the deep losses of the last two sessions.

"Those who have sold in the last few days are probably buying back the shares at a lower price," one trader said.

UniCredit shares have lost more than 30 percent in the last two days after the bank unveiled the terms of a deeply discounted capital increase.

By 1328 GMT shares in UniCredit rose 2.9 percent to 4.6 euros, recovering from a low of 3.9 euros.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)

