LONDON Jan 9 The market value of catastrophe bonds and other insurance-linked securities listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) rose to a record last year, breaching the $3 billion mark for the first time.

Insurance-linked securities valued at $3.37 billion were listed on BSX by the end of 2011, the exchange said on Monday, up from $2 billion in September.

New cat bond issuance picked up strongly worldwide in the final three months of 2011 after a mid-year lull, with many new issues increasing well beyond their target size due to pent-up investor demand.

The BSX has been listing insurance-linked securities since 2009, when the local regulator introduced rules allowing the establishment of "special purpose insurers," vehicles used to sell catastrophe bonds on behalf of the ultimate issuer.

"We feel we have achieved a great deal in the last two years," BSX President and Chief Executive Greg Wojciechowski said in a statement.

Wojciechowski told Reuters last month that Bermuda had licensed over 20 special purpose insurers last year, with several more in the pipeline for 2012. [ID:nL6E8C10BB]

Bermuda is one of the world's leading insurance hubs, rivalling London and Zurich, with many insurers and reinsurers choosing the island as their home base because of its friendly tax and regulatory regime.

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring some of the risk on their books to pension funds and other capital market investors.

Buyers of cat bonds benefit from returns that are largely insulated from wider economic or financial market developments, but risk losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe occurs.

The total value of outstanding cat bonds fell to $13.57 billion at the end of 2011 from $14.04 billion a year earlier, according to reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.VX. [ID:nL6E7ND4US]

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((myles.neligan@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 13 73)) Keywords: BERMUDA CATBONDS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.