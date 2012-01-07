JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 7 Saudi Arabia
signed three contracts worth 2.3 billion riyals ($613 million)
on Saturday for the construction of maintenance service
buildings and five stations to support its longest railway, the
North/South railway, state news agency SPA said.
Saudi Arabia, which is spending billions to boost its
infrastructure, is building its longest railway, over 2,700
kilometers, which will link the capital Riyadh with the
country's northern border near Jordan.
"The finance minister and head of the Public Investment Fund
signed three contracts for the North/South railway, worth 2.3
billion riyals," SPA said in a statement.
The project is financed by the state-run Public Investment
Fund (PIF).
The largest contract, which is for the construction of five
railway stations, has been signed with Saudi firm, Al Rashid
Trading and Contracting Co. for 1.57 billion riyals.
The railway will also link Saudi Arabia's industrial city of
Jubail and Dammam port to a network that connects to mining
centers through Ras Azzour.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Ron Askew)