DUBAI, Jan 8 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Libya NTC says to review investments worldwide * Arab ministers to discuss "toothless" Syria mission * Brent crude edges up on Iran, supply worries * Dollar gains on U.S. jobs data but equities retreat SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi Arabia signs 2.3 bln riyal rail contracts * Al Babtain Power eyes France's Petitjean buy UAE * EIIB acquires 35 pct stake in Rasmala BAHRAIN * U.S. concerned about Bahrain activist, urges probe KUWAIT * Fitch affirms Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait at 'A-'; otlk stbl (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)